A young girl wept as Volodymyr Zelensky handed her flowers during a hospital visit in Kyiv on Thursday (17 March).

The president of Ukraine, flanked by soldiers, visited a number of wards to greet the injured amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

During his trip, Mr Zelensky spoke to a family shelled during their evacuation from Vorzel, an injured reservist and other civilians.

He handed a bouquet of flowers to a young girl laying in bed, before joking with her about TikTok.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.