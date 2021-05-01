Ukraine’s Zelensky claims Nato is ‘hypnotised’ by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has claimed that Nato has been “hypnotised” by Russia.

During a video call with the UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson and representatives from the Joint Expedition Force countries gathered in Lancaster House, Zelensky expressed his frustration at the West.

Ukraine is hoping to become an ally of Nato, but doing so could cause further tension between Russia and Nato’s countries.

