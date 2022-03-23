Ukrainian band fighting in war ask Ed Sheeran if they can perform in concert remotely

A band from Ukraine have posted a TikTok asking Ed Sheeran if they can perform “under the bombs” - live from the frontline.

Antytila are a well-known Ukrainian band, who boast over 110K followers on Instagram, and have been fighting in the war against Russia.

They reached out to the chart-topping musician - who is hosting Concert for Ukraine on 29 March - asking if they could perform remotely from Kyiv, where they are based.

