Ukrainian delegates arrive at Belarusian border for peace talks with Russia

The Ukraine delegation has arrived at the Belarusian border for ‘peace talks’ with Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry stated on Monday, 28 February that talks between the countries had begun, with Ukraine confirming the same.

Pictures have also been published of the delegates sat opposite one another.

The delegation includes defence minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others, it’s been said.

The talks come less than a week after Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, declared a “military operation” would go ahead in Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters