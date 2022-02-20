Top Ukrainian officials forced to flee following shelling attack

Several Ukrainianministers and members of the press were forced to flee after they came under a sudden shelling attack.

The officials, who included Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, were attacked whilst on a tour of the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and all fled the scene towards safety in a nearby bomb shelter.

Journalist Maryan Kushnir, who works for RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, was also on the tour when the attack happened.

The correspondent explained that shells fell only 300 meters from the location they were visiting.

Sign up to our free newsletters here