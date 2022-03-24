Dozens of Ukrainian orphans clapped and cheered as their plane touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday night.

A total of 54 children, some as young as just 12 months old, landed in London alongside seven legal guardians before being taken to Scotland where they will be temporarily accommodated.

Heartwarming footage shows the group’s journey from Warsaw to London, where they were greeted on the tarmac by cabin crew waving Ukrainian flags.

The operation, a combined effort between charities Magen David Adom UK, Save A Child and Dnipro Kids, rescued children from five orphanages in Ukraine.

