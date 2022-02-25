This clip shows the powerful last words of an Ukrainian soldier on Snake Island.

He and 12 other soliders were faced with an impossible situation as a Russian warship invaded the island and were heard saying: “I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate or I will open fire.”

The Ukrainian soldier then asked his fellow comrades “This is it. Shall I tell him to go f**k himself?”

They agreed, before he responded: “Russian warship, go f**k yourselves”.

