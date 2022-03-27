Hundreds of Kharkiv residents continue to shelter in the city’s metro stations overnight on Saturday (26 March), as Russia continues shelling targets across the country.

This comes as Russian forces have been firing at a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, as confirmed by the Ukrainian parliament.

“It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage due to hostilities that do not stop in the area of the nuclear installation,” quoted the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate as saying.