Watch live as Ukrainians greeted by community workers after arriving in Poland

Refugees are fleeing Ukraine and heading into neighbouring countries, the United Nations has said.

Yesterday it was reported that at least 600,000 people had left the country, which is currently under attack from Russia.

The European Union estimates that up to four million people may try to leave the country because of the Russian invasion.

Refugees are crossing the borders to countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

Poland has taken in over 377,000 refugees, according to the UN. The Polish government says a further 50,000 are arriving every day.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.