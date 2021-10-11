As many as 87 ultramarathon runners were rescued from “near white-out” storm conditions in Utah this weekend.

The athletes were participating in a 50-mile race when they were caught in 12 to 18 inches of snow in the Wasatch Mountain range, north of Salt Lake City.

Members of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office rescued stranded runners from the freezing conditions and captured some of their heroic efforts on video.

After organisers called off the race, search-and-rescue workers covered the entire course on foot and with snowmobiles to help everyone get off the mountains safely.

