Joe Biden is attending his first UN General Assembly as US president at a time when he faces an array of foreign policy challenges and tensions with an ally.

In his speech on Tuesday, Biden is expected to pledge his country’s recommitment to the UN. But Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has dampened hopes that the US could play a leading role in reigniting multilateralism.

Biden’s Aukus agreement has infuriated China and longtime ally France. On Covid, he is set to hold a summit to increase vaccine supply to countries around the world, as his plans for booster shots have faced opposition.