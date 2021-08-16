Watch live as UN security council meets to discuss Afghanistan crisis

The 15-member United Nations Security Council is meeting to discuss the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

At the request of Estonia and Norway, an emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday, less than 24 hours after Taliban fighters seized control of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

The UN has maintained an extensive aid operation since the early days of the mission, which is in danger of collapsing after almost two decades.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has repeatedly condemned attacks on civilians and implored the Taliban to negotiate a peaceful settlement, is expected to speak at the meeting.