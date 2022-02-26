UN Security Council erupts in applause for Ukrainian victims

The United Nations Security Council chamber erupted in spontaneous applause on Friday night after the Ukrainian ambassador called for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Russian invasion.

The moment came after Russia had vetoed a Security Council resolution to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates all abstained on the vote which took place on Friday.

Led by the US and Albania, the resolution, which was defeated 11-1, would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here