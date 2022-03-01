Unarmed Ukrainians attack Russian military vehicle with bare hands

Clips from Ukraine show numerous unarmed locals attacking a Russian military vehicle.

Shared on Instagram, a series of videos show protesting Ukrainians notice a 4x4, thought to be a Russian vehicle.

They then all run towards it, before hitting it from all angles using their bare hands.

A few men managed to climb onto the vehicle as they shouted in Ukrainian.

The vehicle continues to edge forwards before it picks up speed and starts driving off, throwing off the ones who’d climbed it.

Liana Kopernack, who shared the footage, captioned the post “Everyone! Share!”

