Undertaker jumps out of body bag in cruel prank

“Disrespectful” undertakers have been suspended after a funeral home worker hid inside a body bag and frightened their colleague.

Viral footage shows workers from T Cribb & Sons funeral directors standing over what the prank’s victim believes to be a corpse as a hidden camera records from a nearby table last week.

A man unzips the black bag and as the victim looks down towards it a colleague bursts out like a corpse being reanimated while screaming.

Many slammed the prank as “disrespectful” while others claim its “pure British humour”.

