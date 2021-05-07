Unseasonal snowfall has given skiers in the Lake District ideal conditions to return to the slopes, after a winter of lockdown. Mike Sweeney, president of the Lake District Ski Club, said members were “giddy” at the unusual sight of snow-covered mountains this month, and that about 40 people used the tow on Raise, near Helvellyn, to get to the top of the slope on Wednesday. Weather conditions meant there were blue skies and views as far as Scotland, as well as deep snow. “It was fabulous, people were just giddy with excitment,” he said.