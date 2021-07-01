A rare puffin that is almost entirely white has been spotted on a remote island in the north of Scotland.

The seabird has only a few black feathers and a largely orange bill in contrast with its more colourful companions. Its unusual look is due to a lack of pigmentation caused by the genetic condition leucism.

Scottish Wildlife Trust rangers first spotted the leucistic puffin on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve off the coast of Sutherland in mid-June. They believe it is a young bird.