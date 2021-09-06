Three members of an unvaccinated Texas family are in hospital after contracting Covid-19, as the US state is seeing ICU beds and pediatric units overflow with record numbers of mostly unvaccinated people.

The youngest, 21-year-old Brian, is on a ventilator, while 30-year-old Michael and 37-year-old Abigail are both on oxygen. Their mother, Sophia Rich, tells Fox News she wishes they had got the jab.

It is estimated that over 90 per cent of Covid patients in North Texas hospitals are unvaccinated. Meanwhile, pediatric beds are in short supply as record numbers of children are hospitalised with Covid.