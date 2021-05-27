Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has revealed that the coronavirus variant first identified in India is estimated to be responsible for more than half of Covid cases in the country, and potentially as high as 75 per cent. The variant, known as B1617.2, has already been spotted in several areas of the country, including in Bolton and Bedford. The announcement from Mr Hancock, made at the latest coronavirus briefing from Downing Street, comes as it was revealed that 3,542 new cases were identified yesterday - the highest figure since 12 April.