Watch live as New York lawmakers make a statement on Governor Andrew Cuomo.

It comes after, one of Cuomo's 11 accusers said the New York Governer "put his hand up her blouse" as she rebutted claims she initiated or welcomed physical contact between them.

Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant who accused Gov. Cuomo of groping her, filed a criminal complaint against the NY governor last week.

Last week, Cuomo refused to resign despite Attorney General Letitia Jame's bombshell report concluding he had sexually harassed 11 women.