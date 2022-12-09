Philadelphia ‘boy in the box’ murdered child identified after 66 years

Police have revealed the identity of the murder victim of one of Philadelphia’s most notorious cold cases, the ‘boy in the box’.

Almost 66 years ago, Joseph Augustus Zarelli, born on 13 January 1953, was found beaten and stuffed inside a cardboard box.

His identity had remained a mystery until authorities revealed his name on Thursday, 8 December.

“This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy’s story... This is still an active homicide investigation,” Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

