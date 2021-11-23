European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are addressing the EU parliament on the conclusions of the G20 leaders' summit in October.

During the conference, Ms von der Leyen said:“It’s not about the question, ‘Who is going to be more advanced than others?’ It’s a question of the survival of mankind on this planet.

“It’s a question of, ‘How are we going to leave this world behind to our children?’ It’s a question about, ‘Are we going to now do the necessary steps?'”

