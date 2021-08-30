A home in eastern Afghanistan was hit by a US drone attack in retaliation for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday.

Footage shows the damage caused by the airstrike, which is said to have killed an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in the country, Isis-K.

The attack came as the White House believe there are "indications" that Isis-K plan to strike again in Afghanistan.

Last Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.