The US Ambassador to the United Nations has promised that America will be “generous” in re-settling Afghan citizens fleeing from Taliban rule after the city of Kabul fell on Sunday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for other nations to “do more” and urged the countries neighboring Afghanistan to give temporary or permanent refuge to those that require it.

“The time to step up is now,” the US Ambassador said during a meeting on Monday.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security, and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”