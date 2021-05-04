The US Army has released footage of its ‘Enhanced Night Vision’ technology which makes fighting in darkness look like a video game for soldiers.

The Lancer Brigade posted a video of the high-tech equipment, which depicts people and objects outlined in a glowing white light, to its Twitter account last month.

The Enhance Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars replaces the traditional green night vision experience to help US soldiers see more effectively in low light conditions.

Night vision has been in use since the 1930s but this new US technology will only utilised in military conditions.