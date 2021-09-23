US to donate half a billion Covid vaccines to lower income countries, Biden announces

The US will buy half a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to low and middle income countries, President Joe Biden has confirmed. Speaking during his vaccine summit with world leaders, the Democrat said that the shipment will be ready by "this time next year".

"[It] brings our total commitment to donated vaccines to over 1.1 billion ... Put another way, for every one shot we've administered to date in America, we have now committed to give three shots to the rest of the world," he said.