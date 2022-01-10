Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press conference.

This comes as tensions between the US and Russia have heightened following a buildup of Russian military forces near its border with Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Biden administration were looking at steps "not taken in the past" and the "consequences for Russia [for invading Ukraine] would be severe."

On Tuesday the president will travel to Georgia were he will make remarks on voting rights.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here