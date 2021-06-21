A U.S. Border Patrol (CBP) agent rescued an immigrant who got lost and injured while crossing into the US from Mexico on June 14. The officer from the El Centro Sector in California rescued the 40-year-old woman after she got lost and broke her ankle in the mountains in the Jacumba Wilderness region. CBP agents located the woman after she called Mexican authorities seeking help. After tracking her location, an agent had to carry the migrant on his shoulders because of her sprained ankle. The woman was one of five immigrants who were rescued by the CBP on June 14.