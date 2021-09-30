A five-time former Olympic medallist has pleaded guilty to storming the US Capitol on 6 January, and now faces a 21 to 27-month prison sentence. Klete Keller, 39, represented the US in the Summer Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008 and admitted to attempting to stop the certification of Joe Biden's electoral college victory by the US Congress.

This was in addition to admitting yelling profanities about Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, and discarding his US Olympic team jacket worn during the insurrection. Keller also destroyed his phone and a memory card containing photos of the riot during the incident.