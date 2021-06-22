Two stranded kayakers have been saved from the icy waters of Alaska’s Gilkey River on Saturday, after their craft was overturned by the current.

According to the US Coast Guard, they first requested the help of Alaska State Police, who then alerted the Coast Guard to the incident.

A MI Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched to rescue the two, airlifting one of the stranded party from the overturned boat and one from the nearby riverbank.

The rescue was posted to social media by USCGAlaska.