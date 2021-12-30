US sets record for new daily Covid cases as Omicron surges across nation

The US has reported their highest number of daily Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads across the nation.

More than 440,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday, according to health officials, with the seven-day average exceeding 267,000.

It is believed the fast-moving Omicron variant now accounts for 59 per cent of new infections, up from 23 per cent a week earlier.

The surge comes after the CDC cut the number of days that infected Americans should remain isolated from 10 to five.

Sign up to our newsletters here.