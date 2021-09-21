The coronavirus is now the deadliest pandemic in US history, surpassing the death toll of the 1918 flu outbreak.

Over 675,000 people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic took hold in 2020, with 55% of the population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

In 1918, the population was about a third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut much deeper through the nation.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, is a colossal crisis by any measure, with the White House initially forecasting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.