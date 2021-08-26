Over 100,000 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 across the United States on Wednesday, more than double the 48,851 people that were admitted on the same day in 2020.

Hospitalisations have been on the rise in recent weeks and CNN reports that they have tripled in the past month.

According to further reports from the Washington Post, rates are highest in the southeast of the US.

Wednesday marked the first time since January that 100,000 people were admitted to the hospital in a single day.

Despite that record, the daily average of deaths is lower compared to the start of 2021.