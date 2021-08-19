The US will begin offering Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs to "all Americans" from 20 September, according to officials.

Shots will first be given to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and those people who were vaccinated at least eight months ago.

A final decision still requires approval and formal recommendation, but the White House says the initiative is a response to rising infections from the Delta variant.

While the US prepares to offer boosters to citizens, the government is facing criticism from some who believe doses should be offered out to other countries that don’t have enough supply for initial shots.