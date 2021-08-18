U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley brief the media on developments in Afghanistan. This comes as the US military continues to evacuate US citizens and allies from the Afghan capital, Kabul. Mr Austin confirmed that “several thousand” people had already been flown out of the country.

Mr Milley said the situation remains “very dangerous” but committed to evacuating “all American citizens” that want to leave Afghanistan. He added that Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul remains secure, and the Taliban is currently facilitating the safe passage to the airport.