The US announced on Monday that it will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals visiting the country from early November.

Former president Donald Trump implemented travel bans in early 2020 as the coronavirus spread. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions.

However, the White House has now said fully vaccinated adults from 33 countries, including the UK, China and EU nations, will be allowed to fly into the US.

FRANCE 24 examines why this is happening now, including pressure on Biden from Europeans to drop the ban.