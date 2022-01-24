US orders withdrawal of Ukraine embassy staff family members amid tension in region

The US are withdrawing diplomats’ families from Ukraine amid rising tensions in the region.

The state department has told the dependants of staffers at the embassy in Kiev that they must leave the country over heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

US officials also stressed that the embassy would remain open and that the announcement did not constitute an evacuation.

Instead, it is said the move had been under consideration for some time and also does not reflect an easing of support for Ukraine.

The UK has ordered a similar withdrawal of diplomats' families

