The United States has issued its first gender-neutral passport.

The documentation, with an 'X' designation, has been given to 63-year-old intersex activist Dana Zzyym.

Zzyym, who prefers a gender-neutral pronoun, has been in a legal battle with the State Department since 2015.

"We exist. We all should be allies together in the fight for rights," Zzyym said upon receiving the passport.

"This is what this represents to me. The right to exist, the right to stand up for ourselves."

