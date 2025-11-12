A Virginian Republican Congresswoman fired back after it was suggested she had an eight-week “taxpayer-funded vacation”.

Members of the House of Representatives headed back to Washington on Tuesday (11 November), after a 53-day break to vote on a bill that would work towards a deal to end the government shutdown.

After Democrat Yassamin Ansari made at jab at Virgina Foxx over the extended leave, she said: “I am sick and tired of hearing you say we had an eight week vacation.”

She added that she “worked every day” and stressed she “doesn’t want to hear another soul say that”.