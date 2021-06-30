The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to remove all Confederate statues and the bust of Roger Taney, a former chief justice known for an infamous pro-slavery ruling, from the Capitol.

Taney authored the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared that people of African descent were not US citizens.

The House approved a similar legislation last year, but it ultimately stalled without support from the Republican-controlled Senate.

It comes after last year’s racial justice movement following the killing of George Floyd, which sparked debate over how to deal with controversial historical monuments.