A U.S. intelligence report looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has come back inconclusive.

Agencies remain divided on whether the virus was the result of a natural spillover from animals to humans or was caused by a laboratory leak.

Earlier this year, a WHO team concluded that the disease was most likely transmitted by an animal sold at a market.

The report dismisses the idea that the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This conclusion has been rejected by some scientists.

A summary of the report is expected to be published soon.