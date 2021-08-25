US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned there is a “very real possibility” of an ISIS-K attack on Kabul.

Speaking during a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan, Mr Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the US is on track to complete their mission by 31 August, but warned the continued evacuation effort is “very high risk”.

“We’re operating in a hostile environment, in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack,” he said.

“We’re taking every precaution, but this is very high risk.”