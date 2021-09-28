A motorcade carrying the remains of a 23-year-old US marine who died during the suicide bombs outside of Kabul airport last month can be seen passing through Fairfax Country on its way to Arlington cemetery.

Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit when she was killed in Afghanistan last month as the US was trying to evacuate its remaining troops in the country.

Brigadier General Forrest C. Poole III said his unit mourned "the immense loss of Sergeant Gee," and the others that died that day.