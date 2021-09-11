The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the 3.000 victims of the 9/11 terror attacks that took place 20 years ago. The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle.

The Queen joined the moment of mourning with a special message to President Biden.

Her Majesty said:” As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and the entire nation – remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty on that day.”