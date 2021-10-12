Authorities have charged a US Navy employee and his wife with allegedly selling information on nuclear-powered vessels to an undercover FBI agent they believed represented a foreign country.

Nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana were arrested this weekend for allegedly sharing restricted military information “with the intent to injure the United States and to secure an advantage to a foreign nation”.

SD cards containing the information were said to be hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, a plaster wrapper and a chewing gum packet.

