A US Senator sparked confusion after demanding Facebook commits to ending “finsta”.

The bizarre question came amid a Senate hearing over the social media site and particularly how Instagram is used by teens and the harm it is doing to them.

Richard Blumenthal asked Facebook’s global head of safety Antigone Davis: “Will you commit to ending finsta?”

“Senator, let me explain. We don’t actually do finsta,” Ms Davis replies, visibly confused.

“What finsta refers to is young people setting up accounts where they want to have more privacy.”

Blumenthal adds: “Finsta is one of your products or services.”

Davis was forced to, again, explain the term.