US military soldiers have been filmed playing with Afghan children amid the evacuation crisis.

In footage released by the US Marine Corps, one soldier was captured giving a young boy a pack of Doritos as he picked up a bottle of water.

Many of the youngsters, who are hoping to flee the country after the Taliban took over, were being entertained by the troops amid the chaos.

Soldiers were seen giving a group of small children their military helmets to wear while others surround a military photographer as he shows them his camera.

Others appear to share sweets with the children.