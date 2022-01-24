Watch live as State Department holds briefing on Russia-Ukraine crisis

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price is holding a news briefing on Monday (24 January).

Over the weekend, family members of staff at the US Embassy in Kiev were ordered to leave Ukraine, as fears of a Russian invasion continue to grow.

It's believed around 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed close to the border, as discussions between the nation and Nato continue on.

The tense situation was not helped last week when President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" gaffe made worldwide headlines.

