People who are supporting Cuban anti-government protesters shut down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami during rush hour on Tuesday, July 13.

Protesters called for US government intervention and urged US President Biden to quickly denounce any detention or violence toward peaceful protests in Cuba by the government of Miguel Diaz Canel.

The large group gathered at a busy Miami intersection chanting support for the Cubans, who had taken to the streets of several communities around the communist nation Sunday to air grievances about poor economic conditions, among other complaints.

South Florida is home to the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans.