The U.S. agrees to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan while refusing to recognise the group as the country's legitimate government, the Taliban has said.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes following the chaotic withdrawal of troops at the end of August.

In the wake of the first direct talks since the withdrawal, a State Department spokesman called the discussions “candid and professional”.

Both sides "discussed the United States provision on robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people”.

The Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington on containing the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.